Port St. Lucie police looking for 12-year-old - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Port St. Lucie police looking for 12-year-old

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old.

Police describe C'niya Samuda as a missing/endangered runaway. She's 5' 4" and weighs 85 pounds.

She was last seen at her home Thursday.

If you see her please call 9-1-1, Port St. Lucie police (772) 871-5001, or Detective Richard Giaccone at (772) 807-4401.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.