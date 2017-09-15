Power still out at 50 Florida nursing homes

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

Manhunt on after homemade bomb wounds 22 on London subway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Commercial power had not been restored Friday morning to 50 nursing homes after getting knocked out by Hurricane Irma, according to the Florida Health Care Association, an industry group.

The issue of nursing homes without electricity has drawn national attention since eight residents of a Broward County facility died Wednesday.

The air conditioning system at the facility, The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, went out Sunday.

The Florida Health Care Association statement Friday said the state has 683 nursing homes. As of 11 a.m. Friday, power remained out for nearly 1.8 million electric customers in Florida, according to state numbers. The largest numbers of outages remained in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Lee counties.



© 2017 The News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.