Power still out at 50 Florida nursing homes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Commercial power had not been restored Friday morning to 50 nursing homes after getting knocked out by Hurricane Irma, according to the Florida Health Care Association, an industry group.

The issue of nursing homes without electricity has drawn national attention since eight residents of a Broward County facility died Wednesday.

The air conditioning system at the facility, The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, went out Sunday.

The Florida Health Care Association statement Friday said the state has 683 nursing homes. As of 11 a.m. Friday, power remained out for nearly 1.8 million electric customers in Florida, according to state numbers. The largest numbers of outages remained in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Lee counties.


