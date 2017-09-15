Lawsuit: FL teacher bonus program discriminates - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lawsuit: FL teacher bonus program discriminates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- A group of teachers and Florida's teacher union are going to court to stop the state's "Best and Brightest" teacher bonus program.

The Florida Education Association and seven teachers filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday against the Florida Department of Education and the state's school districts.

The lawsuit alleges that the bonus program discriminates against older teachers, as well as black and Hispanic teachers.

The program was first started in 2015. It awards bonuses to teachers who received good evaluations and who also earned top scores on the standardized tests used to get into college.

Several teachers suing the state received good evaluations, but they didn't have access to tests taken years ago.

A spokeswoman for Education Commissioner Pam Stewart said the department would not comment on the lawsuit.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.