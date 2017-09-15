Lawsuit: FL teacher bonus program discriminates

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

Search for perpetrators of bomb on London subway, 29 wounded

Search for perpetrators of bomb on London subway, 29 wounded

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- A group of teachers and Florida's teacher union are going to court to stop the state's "Best and Brightest" teacher bonus program.

The Florida Education Association and seven teachers filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday against the Florida Department of Education and the state's school districts.

The lawsuit alleges that the bonus program discriminates against older teachers, as well as black and Hispanic teachers.

The program was first started in 2015. It awards bonuses to teachers who received good evaluations and who also earned top scores on the standardized tests used to get into college.

Several teachers suing the state received good evaluations, but they didn't have access to tests taken years ago.

A spokeswoman for Education Commissioner Pam Stewart said the department would not comment on the lawsuit.