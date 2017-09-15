Senator asks cell providers to waive late fees

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

In the wake of massive devastation from Hurricane Irma – including more than a million across the state still without power and looking to rebuild – U.S. Senator Bill Nelson is asking the nation’s largest internet, phone and cable providers to give customers a break after the storm.

Nelson sent the request to the CEOs of several different companies, including AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, Comcast and more, asking the companies to provide rebates to those customers currently without power as well as a 60-day moratorium on late fees.

“Now is the time to lend a helping hand to your fellow Americans—to help them meet their immediate needs without the added stress of excessive financial demands,” Nelson wrote.

The Federal Communications Commission released statistics Thursday showing 18 percent of cell sites in Florida are without service, while over eight million cable and wireless subscribers are without service in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

