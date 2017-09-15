Deputies: Attempted looters busted in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputies: Attempted looters busted in Lake Worth

Two men tried breaking into a Lake Worth business without power in the days following Hurricane Irma, according to an arrest report. 

Deputies reported patrolling Deli Carnitas Gill at 2107 10th Ave N on Sept. 13 when they say they noticed Jeremiah Hebert and Mitchell Feldman forcibly trying to open a wooden gate. 

When the gate wouldn't open, deputies say the men tried opening the main glass door to the business. 

The men were unable to open the glass door and eventually broke into a fenced area of the business, the report states. 

Deputies say they caught the men inside the fenced area when Feldman spontaneously said he was looking for anything of value there. He said he was homeless and apologized to law enforcement on scene.

Records show the business owner did not give either Feldman or Hebert permission to be in the building. 

Feldman and Hebert are charged with burglary during a state of emergency. Governor Scott declared a state of emergency in Florida on Sept. 4 due to Hurricane Irma.

Feldman is being held without bond at the Palm Beach County Jail because he was arrested last month for battery on an elderly person. 

Hebert is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on $25,000 bond. He was also charged with possession of marijuana. 
 

