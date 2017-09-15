Deputies: Attempted looters busted in Lake Worth

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

Two men tried breaking into a Lake Worth business without power in the days following Hurricane Irma, according to an arrest report.

Deputies reported patrolling Deli Carnitas Gill at 2107 10th Ave N on Sept. 13 when they say they noticed Jeremiah Hebert and Mitchell Feldman forcibly trying to open a wooden gate.

When the gate wouldn't open, deputies say the men tried opening the main glass door to the business.

The men were unable to open the glass door and eventually broke into a fenced area of the business, the report states.

Deputies say they caught the men inside the fenced area when Feldman spontaneously said he was looking for anything of value there. He said he was homeless and apologized to law enforcement on scene.

Records show the business owner did not give either Feldman or Hebert permission to be in the building.

Feldman and Hebert are charged with burglary during a state of emergency. Governor Scott declared a state of emergency in Florida on Sept. 4 due to Hurricane Irma.

Feldman is being held without bond at the Palm Beach County Jail because he was arrested last month for battery on an elderly person.

Hebert is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on $25,000 bond. He was also charged with possession of marijuana.

