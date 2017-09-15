Body of missing Vero man found

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

8 die at Florida nursing home in Irma's sweltering aftermath

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

Search for perpetrators of bomb on London subway, 29 wounded

UPDATE: A person called Vero Beach police Friday morning to report a body had washed ashore near the 2300 block of Ocean Drive.

Police identified the man as 32-year-old Johnnie F. Thomas of Vero Beach.

Earlier in the week police reported Thomas missing after witnesses said he did not resurface while swimming in the ocean.

Police are investigating his death as an apparent drowning.

EARLIER:

A Vero Beach man is missing and may have drowned in the ocean, according to the Vero Beach Police Department.

Following a 911 call about a man in distress, officers responded to the 1500 block of Ocean Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses told police the man appeared to be having difficulties about 100 yards offshore.

He was seen going under the water and did not resurface, according to police.

The Coast Guard, Indian River County Sheriff's Office helicopter, as well as Indian River County Fire Rescue were called into assist with the search, the police department said.

Police identified the missing man as 32-year-old Johnnie Thomas of Vero Beach.

They say search efforts will continue.