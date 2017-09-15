Cops: Drunk man tries breaking into preschool

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

A drunk man walked up to a daycare in Port St. Lucie and tried going inside, according to an arrest report.

The staff at the school at 2750 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd. struggled to pull the door shut and locked it for their safety, the report states. When an officer arrived, a staff member pointed through the window for the officer to see where the man was lying on the concrete appearing to be asleep.

Police say Justin Castaner, of West Virginia, had bloodshot, watery eyes and smelled of alcohol. He refused to answer the officer’s questions and began to stand up.

Castaner grabbed his shorts and said “I’m fittin’ to do something,” the report states.

The officer says he told Castaner to put his hands behind his back when Castaner came at the officer. The officer says he tried grabbing Castaner when Castaner hit the officer on his neck.

Castaner continued trying to hit the officer as the officer held him down, the report states. Additional officers arrived as backup. Castaner kicked and spat at them while they say they tried to get him into the patrol car.

He slammed his head on metal bars inside the car and then was quiet so the officer says he stopped to check on him. Records show Castaner was responsive and brought to a hospital.

Inside the hospital, Castaner allegedly spat on an officer and threatened to kill another. The hospital medically cleared Castaner and the officer drove him to jail.

In the officer’s patrol car, Castaner reportedly urinated in the back seat to intentionally cause damage.

Castaner is being held at the St. Lucie County jail on nearly $150,000 bond and was Baker-acted. He is charged with trespassing on school grounds, multiple counts of battery, damaging property, threatening law enforcement, and disorderly intoxication.

