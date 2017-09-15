Woman who died from carbon monoxide ID'd - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman who died from carbon monoxide ID'd

Story Video: Click here

One woman is dead, and three more people are in the hospital Friday morning after carbon monoxide poisoning in Loxahatchee.

First responders rushed to a home located in the 6100 block of 185th Terrace North on Thursday evening.

Rescue crews said the house didn't have power, and the people inside were running a generator outside the home.

A garage door was open, which allowed exhaust from the generator to get inside the home.

Fire rescue says the carbon monoxide levels were four times the amount where people start to feel sick.

The woman who died was identified as 66-year-old Elaine Kotake.

The conditions of the three people that are hospitalized have not been released.

The sheriff's office said no foul play is suspected.

