Lake flows begin into St. Lucie River

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

The rain from Hurricane Irma is gone, but the overflow is still pouring into Lake Okeechobee.

Levels right now are just under 15 feet, but expected to rise to 17 feet if no action is taken.

Friday morning the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers decided to take action starting the process of discharging billions of gallons of water into the St. Lucie Estuary.

At Central Marine in Martin County, Mary Radabaugh is still cleaning up from Irma. Now boaters are warning her about algae in the lake.

"Green algae is on its way," said Radabaugh.

Mark Perry with Florida's Oceanographic Society is worried discharges combined with runoff in the St. Lucie Basin could result in algae blooms.

"If it gets up in the 80s we're really concerned also with the nutrients we get and also we get a lot of sunlight," said Perry.

Martin County leaders sent this statement in response to the discharges:

"Although Martin County has long-standing concerns with any releases from Lake Okeechobee due to their extreme impacts to our ecosystem and local economy, we do acknowledge the difficult position that the Army Corps of Engineers is in due to extreme water conditions associated with Hurricane Irma, especially on the west coast and in the Kissimmee Basin. We remain hopeful that the Corps continues to exercise all options to move water through the greater Everglades ecosystem to alleviate flood conditions and restore south Florida to a pre-storm condition."