DCF: Boy drowned while father cleaned after Irma

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

The Department of Children and Families ruled a 5-year-old’s death accidental after the child drowned Monday night.

The father was in his front yard in the 2000 block of North 53rd St. around 6:17 p.m. cleaning up debris after Hurricane Irma when he noticed he hadn’t seen the child for a few minutes, according to a report. The mother was not home at the time.

He walked to the backyard and found the boy in the pool face down and unconscious.

When St. Lucie County deputies arrived, CPR was in progress in an effort to save the boy.

The child was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy did not know how to swim and nor was there a fence or barrier surrounding the pool.