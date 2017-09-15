Veteran grateful for help from Gardens scouts

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

Small acts of kindness can go a long way, especially after the devastation Hurricane Irma left behind.

RELATED: GALLERY - Irma strikes Florida | Latest Power Outage Numbers

A Palm Beach County Boy Scout troop went above and beyond today to help neighbors in need.

On Friday morning, over 20 Boy Scouts came together to help an elderly couple in need in Palm Beach Gardens after several trees were blown down. Scouts from Troop 132 chopped up several downed trees and limbs from Bernie Goldman's backyard.

One of the fallen trees nearly took out their bedroom but luckily, there's no damage to the home.

The 90-year old veteran and his disabled wife just celebrated their 70th anniversary. A former Boy Scout himself in the 1930s, Goldman says he's grateful for the help from the Boy Scouts.

"I can't even mention how I feel about it. I'm so taken away and it's just been wonderful. These guys worked so hard and so fast," said Goldman.

It took the Boy Scouts less than 2 hours to completely clear out the yard.

"It's very important that we all learn that we're not the center of the universe. And doing something for somebody else... That means a lot," said Troop 132 leader Bill Daniel. "For these guys at this generation, to do something for the 'Greatest Generation' -- that's pretty special."



On Saturday, the scout troops will be out cleaning up downed trees and limbs from their own Camp Tanakeethah in Jupiter which was also damaged by Hurricane Irma.