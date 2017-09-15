Veteran grateful for help from Gardens scouts - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Veteran grateful for help from Gardens scouts

Small acts of kindness can go a long way, especially after the devastation Hurricane Irma left behind.

A Palm Beach County Boy Scout troop went above and beyond today to help neighbors in need.

On Friday morning, over 20 Boy Scouts came together to help an elderly couple in need in Palm Beach Gardens after several trees were blown down. Scouts from Troop 132 chopped up several downed trees and limbs from Bernie Goldman's backyard.

One of the fallen trees nearly took out their bedroom but luckily, there's no damage to the home.

The 90-year old veteran and his disabled wife just celebrated their 70th anniversary. A former Boy Scout himself in the 1930s, Goldman says he's grateful for the help from the Boy Scouts.

"I can't even mention how I feel about it. I'm so taken away and it's just been wonderful. These guys worked so hard and so fast," said Goldman.

It took the Boy Scouts less than 2 hours to completely clear out the yard.

"It's very important that we all learn that we're not the center of the universe. And doing something for somebody else... That means a lot," said Troop 132 leader Bill Daniel. "For these guys at this generation, to do something for the 'Greatest Generation' -- that's pretty special."
 
On Saturday, the scout troops will be out cleaning up downed trees and limbs from their own Camp Tanakeethah in Jupiter which was also damaged by Hurricane Irma.

