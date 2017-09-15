'Cash me ousside' teen lands record deal

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

Danielle Bregoli, the Palm Beach County teen who gained notoriety for the phrase "cash me ousside" on the Doctor Phil Show, has landed a record deal with Atlantic Records, according to the website TMZ.

According to the site, record executives were impressed with the performance of Bregoli's first single, "These Heaux." The video has nearly 22 million views on YouTube.

Bregoli goes by the rapper name Bhad Bhabie.

According to TMZ, the deal includes multiple albums and is worth millions of dollars.

In August, Bregoli was sentenced to five years on probation for charges including grand theft, possession of marijuana and filing a false police report.

At that hearing, her father testified and said that the girl was being pushed into bad behavior.

"I'm afraid what she's being pushed into and who is profiting from it," he said. "She is 14-years-old, she shouldn't perform sexual acts for strangers," he said.

You can watch her single "These Heaux" below.