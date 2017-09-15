Carbon monoxide poisoning on the rise after Irma

St. Mary’s Medical Center doctors are seeing an increase in the number of patients who come in with carbon monoxide poisoning after Hurricane Irma.
The hospital tells us they have treated around 33 patients since about Monday. Some of the patients were so severe they had to be treated in the hospital’s hyperbolic chamber.
Just Thursday night a Loxahatchee woman died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Three others in the home had to be rushed to the hospital. Two of them were air-rushed to St. Mary’s Medical Center for emergency treatment.
“The symptoms start very vague with the nausea, you get the body aches, fatigue, weakness,” said Dr. Luis Perezalonso, and emergency room doctor at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Perezalonso says most cases the family had a generator running, “When you're at home and you start experiencing these symptoms and you have a generator on and you see the people in your home experiencing similar symptoms. Right there, that's multiple red flags going up.”