Help Florida Recover: Donations roll in for Irma

Many people across the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast are in need after Hurricane Irma.

On Friday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., WPTV and the Red Cross teamed up to raise money to help our neighbors.

All Donations went to Red Cross chapters located in West Palm Beach, Martin County, Coast of Heartland (Treasure Coast), Broward County, Miami-Dade County and Southwest Florida (Naples and Fort Myers)

The money you gave will stay right here, ensuring the people in our area get the assistance they need.

