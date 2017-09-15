Help Florida Recover: Donations roll in for Irma

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

Many people across the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast are in need after Hurricane Irma.

On Friday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., WPTV and the Red Cross teamed up to raise money to help our neighbors.

All Donations went to Red Cross chapters located in West Palm Beach, Martin County, Coast of Heartland (Treasure Coast), Broward County, Miami-Dade County and Southwest Florida (Naples and Fort Myers)

The money you gave will stay right here, ensuring the people in our area get the assistance they need.

You can also donate online here.