Man dies in tractor trailer crash in Martin Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man dies in tractor trailer crash in Martin Co.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- A 68-year-old Lake Placid, Florida man died in a crash in Martin County on Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrols says Nathaniel Hawthorne Jr. was the passenger in a tractor trailer that was traveling west on SW Martin Highway (SR 714) east of SW Warfield Boulevard (SR 710) at 10:42 a.m.

The truck left the roadway while negotiating a left curve and overturned.

Hawthorne died at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.