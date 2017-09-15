Activist who vandalized Wall Street bull jailed

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

NEW YORK (AP) -- An environmental activist who acknowledges dumping paint over Wall Street's iconic "Charging Bull" statue has been arrested.

Courtney Fallon says the blue paint she dumped on the bull statue Thursday represents "rising sea levels" following President Donald Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris agreement to combat global warming.

A sash draped over the neighboring "Fearless Girl" statue read: "Draw the blue line."

New York police say Fallon was arrested Friday on charges of making graffiti and criminal mischief.

Fallon tells the Daily News she used corn oil and chalk so it could be removed easily.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) says it wasn't right to vandalize property even though he also opposes the decision to withdraw from the accord.

The Republican president calls leaving the climate agreement "a reassertion of America's sovereignty."

