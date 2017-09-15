Plan for debris pick up in Palm Beach County

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Hurricane Irma is the mess that will keep us busy for months.

"Everything from the hurricane," West Palm woman Kim Campbell said, showing us her half a block's worth of storm debris. "I have no more room."

"It's going to be overwhelming. I've seen trucks go by here. The big dump trucks full of debris."

Those trucks come to one of eight Palm Beach County lots set up to accept storm debris.

Willie Puz is a spokesman for the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County. Early estimates show storm debris will be around 2.2 million cubic yards in PBC. Picture more than a million refrigerators stacked together.

"This is the first major storm our area has had in a long time. You could call it another hair cutting," Puz said.

200 trucks will make their way around town in waves to pick up debris.

"I hope they get here soon because I have a lot more to do back here," Campbell said.

"We're going to try to get the first pass to everybody in the first couple weeks in hopes to start removing debris from the curbside," Puz sad.

Puz says it could take three months to get everything cleaned up, "We ask all our residents to please be patient. The trucks will come by to pick up your debris."

"It's a longtime but I understand," Campbell says.

In Palm Beach County, you need to separate things into three piles: 1) regular garbage and recycling out on normal pickup day. 2) vegetation debris. 3) constriction debris, like roof tiling. No bags for 2 and 3.

If you're outside of PBC, ask your local waste authority.