Plan for debris pick up in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Hurricane Irma is the mess that will keep us busy for months.

"Everything from the hurricane," West Palm woman Kim Campbell said, showing us her half a block's worth of storm debris. "I have no more room."

"It's going to be overwhelming. I've seen trucks go by here. The big dump trucks full of debris."

Those trucks come to one of eight Palm Beach County lots set up to accept storm debris.

Willie Puz is a spokesman for the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County. Early estimates show storm debris will be around 2.2 million cubic yards in PBC. Picture more than a million refrigerators stacked together. 

"This is the first major storm our area has had in a long time. You could call it another hair cutting," Puz said. 

200 trucks will make their way around town in waves to pick up debris. 

"I hope they get here soon because I have a lot more to do back here," Campbell said. 

"We're going to try to get the first pass to everybody in the first couple weeks in hopes to start removing debris from the curbside," Puz sad.

Puz says it could take three months to get everything cleaned up, "We ask all our residents to please be patient. The trucks will come by to pick up your debris."

"It's a longtime but I understand," Campbell says. 

In Palm Beach County, you need to separate things into three piles: 1) regular garbage and recycling out on normal pickup day. 2) vegetation debris. 3) constriction debris, like roof tiling. No bags for 2 and 3.

If you're outside of PBC, ask your local waste authority. 

