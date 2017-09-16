Crews dismantling ride after deadly accident - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crews dismantling ride after deadly accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Crews have begun dismantling the thrill ride involved in a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair.

WBNS-10TV reports the removal of the Fire Ball ride at the state fairgrounds began with a final inspection Saturday.

A four-passenger carriage on the swinging and spinning ride broke apart July 26, on the opening day of the fair, and flung one of the ride's carriages into the air.

An 18 year-old high school student, Tyler Jarrell, died on the midway while his girlfriend, 19-year-old Keziah Lewis, was critically injured. Six others also were injured.

A State Highway Patrol investigation found the ride operators were not to blame. Dutch manufacturer, KMG, said the cause was excessive corrosion of a support beam. The accident resulted in the shutdown of similar rides worldwide.

