Fans of the band Insane Clown Posse stage rally

Fans of the band Insane Clown Posse stage rally

WASHINGTON (AP) -- More than 1,000 fans of the band Insane Clown Posse are rallying to protest the FBI's classification of them as a gang.

The band's fans, known as Juggalos, have gathered in front of the Lincoln Memorial in a show of strength and unity. ICP is suing the Department of Justice to lift the FBI's designation of Juggalos as a hybrid gang similar to the Crips.

The protesters listened to a series of speakers and musicians amid clouds of marijuana smoke. They chanted "family" and an obscenity about the FBI.

