Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- More than 1,000 fans of the band Insane Clown Posse are rallying to protest the FBI's classification of them as a gang.

The band's fans, known as Juggalos, have gathered in front of the Lincoln Memorial in a show of strength and unity. ICP is suing the Department of Justice to lift the FBI's designation of Juggalos as a hybrid gang similar to the Crips.

The protesters listened to a series of speakers and musicians amid clouds of marijuana smoke. They chanted "family" and an obscenity about the FBI.