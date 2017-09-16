Tropical Storm Maria forms in the Atlantic

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A depression in the Atlantic Ocean has become the next named storm of the season. Tropical Storm Maria has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 km/h), moving west at 20 mph (31 km/h).

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Maria was about 620 miles (1,000 km) east/southeast of the Lesser Antilles.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* St. Lucia

* Martinique and Guadeloupe

* Dominica

* Barbados

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines