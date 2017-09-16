Tropical Storm Maria forms in the Atlantic - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tropical Storm Maria forms in the Atlantic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A depression in the Atlantic Ocean has become the next named storm of the season. Tropical Storm Maria has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 km/h), moving west at 20 mph (31 km/h).

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Maria was about 620 miles (1,000 km) east/southeast of the Lesser Antilles.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...
* Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
* St. Lucia
* Martinique and Guadeloupe
* Dominica
* Barbados
* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

