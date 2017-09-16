Convenience store employee shot in Riviera Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Convenience store employee shot in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- A convenience store employee was shot on Saturday in Riviera Beach.

Police say the shooting took place inside a small neighborhood convenience store in the 3000 block of President Barack Obama Highway.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police say it does not appear that robbery was a motive in the shooting.

No suspect information was immediately available.

