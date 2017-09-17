Man shot in the torso in Lake Worth

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- A man was shot in Lake Worth early Sunday morning.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting at 10th Avenue and D Street shortly before 4 a.m.

Deputies located an adult male shot in the torso. He was hospitalized and treated for his injuries.

There is no suspect information or motive known at this time.