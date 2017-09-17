Man shot in the torso in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shot in the torso in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- A man was shot in Lake Worth early Sunday morning.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting at 10th Avenue and D Street shortly before 4 a.m.

Deputies located an adult male shot in the torso. He was hospitalized and treated for his injuries.

There is no suspect information or motive known at this time.

