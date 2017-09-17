Trump, South Korean leader discuss North Korea

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have discussed North Korea in their latest call.

And Trump tweets that he's asked Moon about "Rocket Man" - an apparent reference to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea has launched a trio of missiles in recent weeks and tested a bomb that was its most powerful to date.

Trump also says long gas lines are forming in North Korea, calling it "too bad." New U.N. sanctions cut oil exports to North Korea.

The White House says Trump and Moon are committed to continuing to take steps to strengthen deterrence and defense capabilities, and maximize economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea. They plan to meet this week at the U.N. General Assembly.