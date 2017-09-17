Trump, South Korean leader discuss North Korea - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Trump, South Korean leader discuss North Korea

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have discussed North Korea in their latest call.

And Trump tweets that he's asked Moon about "Rocket Man" - an apparent reference to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea has launched a trio of missiles in recent weeks and tested a bomb that was its most powerful to date.

Trump also says long gas lines are forming in North Korea, calling it "too bad." New U.N. sanctions cut oil exports to North Korea.

The White House says Trump and Moon are committed to continuing to take steps to strengthen deterrence and defense capabilities, and maximize economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea. They plan to meet this week at the U.N. General Assembly.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.