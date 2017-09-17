IRCSO seeks to locate man - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

IRCSO seeks to locate man

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. -- The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is looking to locate Orville Reid.

If you know his whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact Detective Hau at 772-978-6240 in reference to case number 2017-174856.

You can remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward up to $3,000 by contacting Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477) or visit http://www.tcwatch.org.

