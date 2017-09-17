Police: 2 slayings likely racially motivated

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- Authorities in Baton Rouge say there is a "strong possibility" that the slayings of two black men last week were racially motivated.

Baton Rouge Sgt. L'Jean McKneely told The Associated Press on Sunday that authorities have a person of interest - a 23-year-old white man - in custody.

The man is being held on drug charges. McKneely says police do not yet have enough evidence to charge him with murder. He says shell casings from each killing matched and a car belonging to Kenneth Gleason, the person of interest, fit the description of the vehicle police were looking for.

Police say the shootings happened about 5 miles from each other. The first occurred Tuesday when 59-year-old Bruce Cofield, who was homeless, was shot to death.

The second happened Thursday when 49-year-old Donald Smart was gunned down walking to work.