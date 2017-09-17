Church declines to release priest's records

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

BALTIMORE (AP) -- The Archdiocese of Baltimore is still declining to make documents public related to the late priest at the center of "The Keepers" Netflix documentary.

The Baltimore Sun reports the archdiocese has responded to the organizer of a petition, saying it took the request "very seriously."

Archdiocese spokesman Sean Caine wrote the request wouldn't provide the clarity and closure petitioners are seeking.

The petition requests records on A. Joseph Maskell, a chaplain and counselor at a high school during the 1960s and 1970s. Multiple people have accused him of sexual abuse.

He denied allegations and was never charged before his 2001 death. But the archdiocese has since paid $472,000 in settlements.

"The Keepers" explores the theory that nun Cathy Cesnik was killed in 1969 because she knew about Maskell's abuse.