Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) -- Police at the University of Mississippi say a vehicle hit and damaged a Confederate memorial, apparently by accident.

University police tweeted that the driver and passenger were taken to a hospital after the crash Saturday night, and it was being investigated as possibly drunken driving.

One tweet stated, "No indication it was a deliberate act."

Another said prosecutors and the FBI would be consulted about whether to file additional charges.

A group that raises money for the university's journalism school says a recently installed plaque giving context for the statue was gone from its base.

Calls to university police were forwarded to the desk of Chief Tim Potts, who was not there.

Oxford city police tweeted that the case is being investigated by university police.