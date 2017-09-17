Police: Vehicle hits Confederate memorial - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Vehicle hits Confederate memorial

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) -- Police at the University of Mississippi say a vehicle hit and damaged a Confederate memorial, apparently by accident.

University police tweeted that the driver and passenger were taken to a hospital after the crash Saturday night, and it was being investigated as possibly drunken driving.

One tweet stated, "No indication it was a deliberate act."

Another said prosecutors and the FBI would be consulted about whether to file additional charges.

A group that raises money for the university's journalism school says a recently installed plaque giving context for the statue was gone from its base.

Calls to university police were forwarded to the desk of Chief Tim Potts, who was not there.

Oxford city police tweeted that the case is being investigated by university police.

