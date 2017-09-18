Lakeland city commissioner saves dog from gator - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lakeland city commissioner saves dog from gator

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- A fishing guide and Lakeland City Commissioner saved a dog named Dixie from an alligator's jaws while cleaning up after Hurricane Irma.

Bill Read said his neighbor's dog got through some open gates and headed for the lake in his backyard on Tuesday.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Read saw a ripple, and then an alligator. The gator wrapped its jaws around the dog and rolled her underwater.

A few seconds later, the dog emerged and when Read saw the gator, he chucked a rock at the reptile, hitting it on its side.

It snapped at the rock and slowed, buying Dixie a few precious seconds. He hurled another brick at the gator as the dog swam to shore.

Dixie suffered two puncture wounds on her side, and scrapes.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.