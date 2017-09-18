Lakeland city commissioner saves dog from gator

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- A fishing guide and Lakeland City Commissioner saved a dog named Dixie from an alligator's jaws while cleaning up after Hurricane Irma.

Bill Read said his neighbor's dog got through some open gates and headed for the lake in his backyard on Tuesday.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Read saw a ripple, and then an alligator. The gator wrapped its jaws around the dog and rolled her underwater.

A few seconds later, the dog emerged and when Read saw the gator, he chucked a rock at the reptile, hitting it on its side.

It snapped at the rock and slowed, buying Dixie a few precious seconds. He hurled another brick at the gator as the dog swam to shore.

Dixie suffered two puncture wounds on her side, and scrapes.