West Palm Beach shooting injures 1 person - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

West Palm Beach shooting injures 1 person

Story Video: Click here

One person was injured in a shooting Saturday night in West Palm Beach.

The shooting happened along Rosemary Avenue near Second Street around 11 p.m.   The condition of the injured person is currently unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.