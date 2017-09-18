West Palm Beach shooting injures 1 person

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

8 die at Florida nursing home in Irma's sweltering aftermath

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

UK threat level raised to "critical" after subway bombing

One person was injured in a shooting Saturday night in West Palm Beach.

The shooting happened along Rosemary Avenue near Second Street around 11 p.m. The condition of the injured person is currently unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.