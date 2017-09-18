Mom: Drug-addicted son died after Irma transfer

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio woman says her drug-addicted son has died of an apparent overdose after being abruptly released from a Florida treatment center ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Kristy Herndon Whaley, of Westerville, says the body of 25-year-old Kyle Whaley was found behind a strip mall in Delray Beach, Florida, on Wednesday.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Kyle Whaley studied economics and statistics at Ohio State University before becoming addicted to pain pills and dropping out in 2015.

His mother said he was relocated to Florida from Ohio for treatment due to lack of available beds.

When Legacy Healing Center, northwest of Fort Lauderdale, evacuated Sept. 8, Whaley said her son somehow wound up unsupervised at a sobriety house miles away rather than at the center's evacuation site.

The center declined comment.

