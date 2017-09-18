Schools offer free lunch, breakfast after Irma

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

Public schools in Palm Beach and St. Lucie County will be returning to class Monday after they were out last week due to Hurricane Irma.

All students in affected disaster areas in Florida will now be able to enjoy free school meals provided by USDA's National School Lunch Program through Oct. 20.

No paperwork is necessary to receive the benefits. The USDA is helping to run this program as students return to class after Irma hit the region last wee.

St. Lucie was one of 37 counties named to receive benefits of free meals.

“No additional paperwork needs to be filled out,” said St. Lucie Public Schools Child Nutrition Services Director Deborah Wuest. “We just want to ensure that every child has the opportunity to receive nutritional meals as families and communities rebuild.”

After Oct. 20, food service operations will return to normal.

Broward and Miami-Dade schools will also offer free breakfast and lunch to to all students until further notice.

“In times of disaster, it’s paramount that USDA makes it as easy as possible for our programs to be administered, so no one affected by this disaster goes hungry,” said USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue. “Florida is currently reporting shortages of certain food products, so these sensible and timely flexibilities will ensure children receive the assistance needed.”