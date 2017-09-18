Schools offer free lunch, breakfast after Irma

No paperwork is necessary to receive the benefits. The USDA is helping to run this program as students return to class after Irma hit the region last wee.
St. Lucie was one of 37 counties named to receive benefits of free meals.
“No additional paperwork needs to be filled out,” said St. Lucie Public Schools Child Nutrition Services Director Deborah Wuest. “We just want to ensure that every child has the opportunity to receive nutritional meals as families and communities rebuild.”
After Oct. 20, food service operations will return to normal.
Broward and Miami-Dade schools will also offer free breakfast and lunch to to all students until further notice.
“In times of disaster, it’s paramount that USDA makes it as easy as possible for our programs to be administered, so no one affected by this disaster goes hungry,” said USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue. “Florida is currently reporting shortages of certain food products, so these sensible and timely flexibilities will ensure children receive the assistance needed.”