Ag leaders to tour Florida, survey Irma damage

Posted: Friday, September 15 2017 4:08 AM EDT 2017-09-15 08:08:43 GMT Updated: Saturday, September 16 2017 3:21 AM EDT 2017-09-16 07:21:18 GMT
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.
More >>
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.
More >> Posted: Thursday, September 14 2017 7:48 AM EDT 2017-09-14 11:48:42 GMT Updated: Thursday, September 14 2017 6:23 PM EDT 2017-09-14 22:23:29 GMT
Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.
More >>
Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, September 12 2017 1:28 PM EDT 2017-09-12 17:28:17 GMT Updated: Thursday, September 14 2017 8:32 AM EDT 2017-09-14 12:32:17 GMT
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.
More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, September 13 2017 1:57 AM EDT 2017-09-13 05:57:41 GMT Updated: Wednesday, September 13 2017 7:11 PM EDT 2017-09-13 23:11:49 GMT
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.
More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, September 13 2017 6:09 AM EDT 2017-09-13 10:09:46 GMT Updated: Wednesday, September 13 2017 5:03 PM EDT 2017-09-13 21:03:53 GMT
Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.
More >>
Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.
More >>
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is scheduled to survey agricultural damage in Florida from Hurricane Irma.
Perdue will visit the state Monday, starting in Clewiston. According to a news release, he will fly with Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam to view the storm's impact on crops.
, destroying nearly all the fruit in some Southwest Florida groves and seriously damaging groves in Central Florida. Irma dealt Florida's iconic orange crop a devastating blow
Other crops were also destroyed. Lisa Lochridge, a spokeswoman for the Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association, said last week that reports indicate a 50 percent to 70 percent crop loss in South Florida.
Florida is a key source of fresh fruits and vegetables for the nation in the winter.
Associated Press 2017