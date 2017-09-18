Volunteer group serves up barbecue after Irma

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) -- A group working out of a parking lot at the Germain Arena has handed out 20,000 meals of pork, turkey and vegetables a day to residents and first responders in the Florida Keys, Naples, Bonita Springs and other parts of Southwest Florida.

The News-Press reports that the group's called Operation BBQ Relief and it's a Missouri-based band of volunteers that travels to disaster areas to cook and hand out authentic barbecue to large groups who need to eat.

There are no food lines at Germain. The group takes large orders from groups of 50 or more, prepares the food on site and takes care of distribution.

The group was founded in 2011 after tornadoes struck Missouri. It made nearly 400,000 meals after Hurricane Harvey before traveling to Florida.