Volunteer group serves up barbecue after Irma - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Volunteer group serves up barbecue after Irma

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) -- A group working out of a parking lot at the Germain Arena has handed out 20,000 meals of pork, turkey and vegetables a day to residents and first responders in the Florida Keys, Naples, Bonita Springs and other parts of Southwest Florida.

RELATED: Latest power outage numbers | More Irma coverage  

The News-Press reports that the group's called Operation BBQ Relief and it's a Missouri-based band of volunteers that travels to disaster areas to cook and hand out authentic barbecue to large groups who need to eat.

There are no food lines at Germain. The group takes large orders from groups of 50 or more, prepares the food on site and takes care of distribution.

The group was founded in 2011 after tornadoes struck Missouri. It made nearly 400,000 meals after Hurricane Harvey before traveling to Florida.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.