Teen girl hit by car in suburban Lake Worth

Teen girl hit by car in suburban Lake Worth

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a teenage girl was hit by a car Monday morning in suburban Lake Worth.

The incident occurred at 6:34 a.m. at the corner of Lyons Road near Lake Worth Road.

Fire Rescue said the girl was lying in the road when they arrived and had to be taken to a local hospital by helicopter.

The condition of the teen has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

 

 

