Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

At just 61 square-feet it's the smallest post office in the nation, but it still held its own against Hurricane Irma.

The Ochopee Post Office in rural Collier County lost power temporarily, but stood strong as Irma destroyed several buildings in the area, including the home of the postal clerk.

The Naples Daily News reports that Postal Clerk Shannon Mitchell lost her home in the storm and so did several of her family members.

The littlest post office has one 131-mile mail route serving more than 900 residents, including delivery on the Miccosukee Indian Reservation.

Mitchell opened the office on Friday.