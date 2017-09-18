Nation's littlest post office beats Irma - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Nation's littlest post office beats Irma

At just 61 square-feet it's the smallest post office in the nation, but it still held its own against Hurricane Irma.

The Ochopee Post Office in rural Collier County lost power temporarily, but stood strong as Irma destroyed several buildings in the area, including the home of the postal clerk.

 

The Naples Daily News reports that Postal Clerk Shannon Mitchell lost her home in the storm and so did several of her family members.

The littlest post office has one 131-mile mail route serving more than 900 residents, including delivery on the Miccosukee Indian Reservation.

Mitchell opened the office on Friday.

