Mosquito spraying due to Irma - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mosquito spraying due to Irma

Spraying for mosquitoes will begin this week in Palm Beach County. The county said it's due to a large hatch of the insects from Hurricane Irma.

Weather permitting the county said its division of mosquito control will begin spraying Tuesday, September 19, at sunset for an area of about 270,000 acres that includes all communities west of Military Trail.

The Aerial Spray Hotline is 561-642-8775.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.