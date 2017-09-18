Man injured using chainsaw to cut debris - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man injured using chainsaw to cut debris

A man using a chainsaw was seriously injured Monday morning in suburban Boca Raton, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. near SW 16th Rd and Lyons Road, fire rescue said.

First responders said the man had been cutting debris on the road at the time.

They transported him to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.

 

