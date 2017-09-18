Man injured using chainsaw to cut debris

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

A man using a chainsaw was seriously injured Monday morning in suburban Boca Raton, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. near SW 16th Rd and Lyons Road, fire rescue said.

First responders said the man had been cutting debris on the road at the time.

They transported him to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.