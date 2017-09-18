Deadly crash investigated in West Boynton Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deadly crash investigated in West Boynton Beach

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is at the scene of a fatal crash Monday morning in suburban Boynton Beach. 

The wreck happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Woolbright and Hagen Ranch roads. 

Fire Rescue said one person was killed in the wreck. 

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The sheriff's office said southbound Hagen Ranch Road is shut down at Woolbright Road while they investigate.

No other details were immediately available.

