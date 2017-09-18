K9 tracks man charged with stealing generator

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say a K9 officer tracked down a suspect who stole his neighbor's generator.

William Packard said he suddenly heard his generator shut off Friday and spotted a man in the backyard running off with his $1,200 generator. He told Edgewater police he tried to catch him.

According to a police report, a K9 officer tracked the suspect to a neighbor's house. They found 31-year-old Jeremy Swartz inside and a generator partially hidden in a bedroom closet. The report said a resident in the house pointed at Swartz and said, 'he did it.'

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports Swartz told authorities he had been at the convenience store.

He is charged with unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, possession and use of burglary tools, and grand theft between $300 and $500.