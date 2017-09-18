Happy Meals change coming in November

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

McDonald's is dumping Minute-Maid apple juice from its Happy Meals.

The fast-food chain says that starting in November, Happy Meals will include an organic juice made by the brand 'Honest Kids' which has less sugar.

McDonald's is making the change after hearing from parents who said they wanted a healthier drink choice for kids.

The Happy Meal has made other changes in the past including smaller French fry portions and the addition of apple slices.

One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald's could do more, such as rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.