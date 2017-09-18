Police: Man stole cash from Boynton Publix - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Man stole cash from Boynton Publix

Boynton Beach police say they are looking for a heavily-tattooed man suspected of taking money from a Publix cash register.

The man, who has red hair, a beard, and tattoos on his neck and arms, went to the store on N. Congress Avenue September 4 to buy a drink. When a clerk opened the register the customer reached in and took an undisclosed amount of cash, Boynton Beach police said.

If you recognize him you are asked to call Boynton Beach Police Det. Nicole Loshelder at 561-732-8116 or Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.  

