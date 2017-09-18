PBIA baggage claim reopened after suspicious bag - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBIA baggage claim reopened after suspicious bag

The baggage claim area of the Palm Beach International Airport was temporarily closed Monday afternoon while the sheriff's office investigated a suspicious bag.

The bag was located in the level one baggage claim area, prompting the area to be evacuated.

PBSO said at about 12:50 p.m. the owner of the bag showed up and claimed it.

PBIA tweeted that the baggage claim area has been reopened and all operations are back to normal. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.