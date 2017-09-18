More charges possible for two Boynton officers - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

More charges possible for two Boynton officers

Two Boynton Beach police officers, currently on leave, could face more federal charges in the alleged 2014 beating of a man. 

The US Attorney's Office said Monday it hopes to call a grand jury this week which could result in additional charges against Sergeant Philip Antico and Officer Michael Brown.

If they are successful, federal prosecutors say they would indict Officer Brown on an additional count of false reporting (charges he already faces) plus one count regarding "use of a firearm during a crime of violence."

Prosecutors say Brown was holding his gun while he repeatedly punched Jeremy Braswell. Braswell was a passenger in a car driven by Byron Harris on August 20, 2014. 

According to an arrest report at the time, Harris refused to stop, and at some point, allegedly hit and injured a police officer during a police chase. 

The chase ended in Lake Worth. Harris, and his two passengers, Ashley Hill and Jeffrey Braswell, were taken into custody. 

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's helicopter video allegedly shows Officer Brown, former officers Justin Harris and Ronald Ryan, kicking striking and tasing Braswell. In June, they were charged with deprivation of civil rights for that violence, and falsification of records, after making false statements in their report.

The FBI says Sergeant Antico allowed the officers to make changes to their reports, after reviewing video that captured the arrest. The changes to the report were allegedly allowed, so officers could make their action appear justifiable. 

In addition to Sergeant Antico's alleged role in falsifying the reports, he was charged with one count of obstruction of justice for allegedly lying to FBI officials about the changes that had been made to the reports. 

Prosecutors say Antico faces more false reporting charges, if the grand jury returns an indictment, for working in conjunction with Officer Brown to change reports. Previously, he was only charged for working with Justin Harris.

Both attorneys for Brown and Antico are not happy with the possible new indictment, saying "the government had 3 years to indict this case, nothing they bring up in this grand jury, couldn't have been done with the original indictment." Prosecutors argue that new evidence has come to light since the June indictment.

The grand jury could take place as early as Thursday, or on October 5th.

US District Court Judge Robin Rosenberg set a tentative trial date for October 30th.

