Arrest made in deadly Boynton Beach shooting

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Boynton Beach police have announced an arrest in the shooting death of a man on September 4th.

Police arrested Kelcey Riddick, 40, of Boynton Beach Monday. He faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

The shooting happened two weeks ago in the 100 block of NE 10th Ave. around 10:30 p.m.

Police said Riddick surrendered at police headquarters Monday afternoon.

His probable cause affidavit has not yet been unsealed so the name of the victim remains confidential, police said.