Arrest made in deadly Boynton Beach shooting

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Boynton Beach police have announced an arrest in the shooting death of a man on September 4th.

Police arrested Kelcey Riddick, 40, of Boynton Beach Monday. He faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

The shooting happened two weeks ago in the 100 block of NE 10th Ave. around 10:30 p.m.

Police said Riddick surrendered at police headquarters Monday afternoon.

His probable cause affidavit has not yet been unsealed so the name of the victim remains confidential, police said.

 

