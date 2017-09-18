Teen girl hit by vehicle identified

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a teenage girl was hit by a car Monday morning in suburban Lake Worth.

RELATED: Real-time traffic | Download WPTV app

The incident occurred at 6:34 a.m. at the corner of Lyons Road near Lake Worth Road.

Fire Rescue said the girl was lying in the road when they arrived and had to be taken to a local hospital by helicopter.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office later identified her as 14-year-old Tiana Davis who has life-threatening injuries.

Traffic investigators said Davis was trying to catch up with her sister when a vehicle heading south on Lyons struck her as she entered the travel lane.

The vehicle stopped immediately.

The scene was clear just before 9 a.m.

No further information was released.