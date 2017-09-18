Residents displaced after Gardens apartment fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Residents displaced after Gardens apartment fire

Firefighters put out a blaze at an apartment complex near Palm Beach Gardens Monday afternoon.

Crews said they saw smoke while en route to the 12000 block of Alt A1A.

Two floors were evacuated as firefighters looked for the source, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

First responders found it in the wall and put out the blaze.

A fire investigator was sent to the scene.

No one was injured but six units are uninhabitable, fire rescue said.

The Red Cross was called to help residents.

