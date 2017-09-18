Prisoner injured jumping from transport bus

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say a Florida prisoner was critically injured when he jumped from a transport bus.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Mark Wysocky says the bus was returning prisoners to a Florida City facility Monday afternoon. The prison had been evacuated in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

Wysocky says the prison transport bus was traveling south on Florida Turnpike in Lake Worth when the man climbed through a window and fell to the road. He was taken to a Delray Beach hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

FHP wasn't immediately identifying the prisoner.

