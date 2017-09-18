Prisoner injured jumping from transport bus - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Prisoner injured jumping from transport bus

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say a Florida prisoner was critically injured when he jumped from a transport bus.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Mark Wysocky says the bus was returning prisoners to a Florida City facility Monday afternoon. The prison had been evacuated in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

Wysocky says the prison transport bus was traveling south on Florida Turnpike in Lake Worth when the man climbed through a window and fell to the road. He was taken to a Delray Beach hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

FHP wasn't immediately identifying the prisoner.
 

Associated Press 2017

