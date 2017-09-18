Makeva Jenkins murder: Suspect pleads not guilty - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Makeva Jenkins murder: Suspect pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing a Lake Worth woman has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder.

Joevan Joseph demanded a jury trial for his arrest in the death of Makeva Jenkins on June 29.

Detectives arrested Joseph on Sept. 2 after a grand jury indicted him.

Joseph was scheduled to appear in Palm Beach County court on Sept. 19 but waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty.

According to an indictment, a grand jury believes Joseph planned and killed Jenkins by shooting her.

An arrest report detailing Joseph’s alleged involvement in Jenkins's death has not been made available yet. 

