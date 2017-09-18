1% Without power in Palm Beach Co. frustrated

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

Florida Power and Light said that electricity in Palm Beach County was “essentially restored” as of Sunday. But there are pockets of unlucky customers.

A total of 1,500 homes were without power on Monday afternoon. Amongst them, the Palm Beach National subdivision off Lake Worth Road.

“We still have no power,” said Elizabeth Johnson.

Around 200 homes in the neighborhood have been without power since Hurricane Irma slammed into their subdivision.

“I’ve cried a lot,” Johnson said. “I just want to be back to normal. My sister, when they said last night the power was not going to be back on, she just started sobbing.”

Nine days after the storm blew up transformers and brought down power lines in their neighborhood, they’re still waiting to go back to normal.

FPL said he power would be back on by the end of the day Sunday with the possible exception of areas hit by tornadoes, flooding & severe damage.

“Here we are, it’s noon on Monday, and still no power,” said Robert Browning.

Both Johnson and Browning have been through numerous hurricanes. What makes this more frustrating to them is that most people in the county have their power back.

“We’re watching people’s lights go up left and right,” Johnson said.

“We just feel left out,” Browning said.

Residents in this area say communication with FPL has been a big issue too.

“We’ve got a lot of different people telling us a lot of different things,” Browning said.

On Monday, there was a fleet of utility trucks, working on restoring power. Those living in the area hope that the sound of humming generators will soon be a noise from the past.