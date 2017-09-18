1% Without power in Palm Beach Co. frustrated - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1% Without power in Palm Beach Co. frustrated

Florida Power and Light said that electricity in Palm Beach County was “essentially restored” as of Sunday. But there are pockets of unlucky customers.

A total of 1,500 homes were without power on Monday afternoon. Amongst them, the Palm Beach National subdivision off Lake Worth Road.

“We still have no power,” said Elizabeth Johnson.

Around 200 homes in the neighborhood have been without power since Hurricane Irma slammed into their subdivision.

“I’ve cried a lot,” Johnson said. “I just want to be back to normal. My sister, when they said last night the power was not going to be back on, she just started sobbing.”

Nine days after the storm blew up transformers and brought down power lines in their neighborhood, they’re still waiting to go back to normal. 

FPL said he power would be back on by the end of the day Sunday with the possible exception of areas hit by tornadoes, flooding & severe damage.

“Here we are, it’s noon on Monday, and still no power,” said Robert Browning. 

Both Johnson and Browning have been through numerous hurricanes. What makes this more frustrating to them is that most people in the county have their power back.

“We’re watching people’s lights go up left and right,” Johnson said.

“We just feel left out,” Browning said. 

Residents in this area say communication with FPL has been a big issue too.

“We’ve got a lot of different people telling us a lot of different things,” Browning said.  

On Monday, there was a fleet of utility trucks, working on restoring power.  Those living in the area hope that the sound of humming generators will soon be a noise from the past. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.