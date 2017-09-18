Maria now a Category 4 storm

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

MIAMI (AP) -- The National Hurricane Center in Miami says that Hurricane Maria has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it headed toward the Caribbean.

Maria on Monday rapidly intensified into a major hurricane. The eye is expected to move through the Leeward Islands later Monday. The storm's center was about 35 miles east-northeast of Martinique, with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

The storm is on a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Hurricane warnings were posted for Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat and Martinique.